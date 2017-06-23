Ryan looking down the road 23 June 2017





Offaly manager Kevin Ryan.

©INPHO/Bryan Keane. Offaly manager Kevin Ryan.©INPHO/Bryan Keane.

Even though this year's championship is not over for Offaly yet, their manager Kevin Ryan is already looking ahead.

The Waterford native believes that it will be another 12 months before Offaly are on the same physical level as their conquerors in the Leinster SHC semi-final, Galway.

And he stressed to the Midland Tribune that the players he has are committed to the county team as they look to bid for the future.

“It is a small, committed panel. We have 28 there now and that is the extent of it, but it is 28 lads who are very committed and working very hard. It is going to take us 12 months to get to the physical level of the Galways and Tipperarys but we are determined to do that,” said Ryan.

He added: “As I am saying to a lot of people internally, whenever we exit the championship the real work begins then, we do need to find or talk and go to those other six or seven players not involved and get everybody.

“If we could have 40 lads doing the type of work we want to do, we're absolutely determined for the next six months, of course you have to take your break and whatever but we're going to do a serious amount of work.”