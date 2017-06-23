GAA on TV this weekend: plenty for fans to watch 23 June 2017





There are just two live GAA games on television this weekend but the coverage doesn't end there.



Saturday 24 June



RTE2, 6.30pm, Down v Monaghan, Ulster SFC semi-final (Throw-in 7pm)

BBC2 NI, 6.50pm, Down v Monaghan, Ulster SFC semi-final (Throw-in 7pm)





Sunday 25 June



RTE1, 3.40pm, Dublin v Westmeath, Leinster SFC semi-final (Throw-in 4pm)

TG4, 5.15pm, The Geansaí

The documentary looking at different aspects of the GAA relives those iconic moments when the winning captain made his speech.

TG4, 8.30pm An GAA

From the Ashes of War: Emerging from the bloody turmoil of the early 1920's, the GAA was carving out a place in the Free State's new-found independence. Kerry, Cork and Kilkenny were already drawing record crowds. Contributors include Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh, Diarmaid Ferriter and Mick O'Dwyer.



RTE2, 9.30pm, The Sunday Game

Des Cahill is joined by a panel of guests to present highlights and discussion of the weekend's GAA fixtures.



Monday 26 June



RTE1, 7.30pm GAA Nua

Dara O'Cinnéide looks at medicine, physiology and recovery in GAA, meeting doctors, physios and medical teams under pressure to get players back onto their feet and fit to perform.

TG4, 8pm, GAA 2017

Weekly GAA highlights series with action from the weekend's GAA matches in the Senior Provincial Football and Hurling Championships.