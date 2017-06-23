Scene is set for 2017 Feile Peil na nÓg 23 June 2017





Monaghan, Fermanagh and Cavan are hosting the 2017 John West Feile Peil na nÓg this weekend. Monaghan, Fermanagh and Cavan are hosting the 2017 John West Feile Peil na nÓg this weekend.

The 2017 John West Feile Peil na nÓg is being jointly hosted by Monaghan, Fermanagh and Cavan this weekend.

Over 5,000 boys and girls in 252 teams will take part in 460 games over the next three days in the long-running U14 competition. The players are drawn from Ireland, the UK and the US.

Ulster GAA president Michael Hasson says a warm welcome is in store for the young footballers.

“I sincerely wish them a pleasant trip to south Ulster,” he said.

“I look forward to three days of constant activity when these juvenile footballers, boys and girls, will take centre stage on a national fixture calendar. The Feile motive of fun and enjoyment and life-long friendships being formed is an integral part of a successful Feile.”