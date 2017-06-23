Lee: We have to put our best foot forward 23 June 2017





©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Limerick manager Billy Lee with selector Paudie Kissane.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Limerick manager Billy Lee feels that they have nothing to lose against Wexford in their All-Ireland SFC qualifier clash on Saturday.

The sides meet at the Gaelic Grounds as both aim to be in Monday's draw for the second round of the qualifiers.

Lee feels that they learned a lot from their Munster SFC defeat to Clare and that it is now important to push forward against the Model County.

“This is not going to be easy but we have got to go after it and put our best foot forward,” Lee told the Limerick Leader.

“We know we have work to do and we have got to learn from aspects of the Clare game. We were slow to start but I thought we finished strongly but Clare were just that little bit ahead of us and that could be from playing at a higher level in the league.

“We were disappointed but we came back and discussed and know we need to take it to another level. We know that we need to improve but this is an ongoing process.”