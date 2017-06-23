'Gooch' has a book on the way 23 June 2017





Colm Cooper lifts the Andy Merrigan and Sam Maguire Cups and right his autobiography 'Gooch'. Colm Cooper lifts the Andy Merrigan and Sam Maguire Cups and right his autobiography 'Gooch'.

Colm Cooper is to release his autobiography in time for the lucrative Christmas market.

Entitled 'Gooch', the book is currently in the making and will be on sale from October 5. Six of his former Kerry team-mates have already written their autobiographies, including Kieran Donaghy, Tomas O Se and Paul Galvin.

Regarded as one of the greatest forwards of all-time, Cooper brought the curtain down on his glittering 14-year inter-county career after finally winning an All-Ireland club medal with his beloved Dr Crokes on St. Patrick's Day.

He also won four All-Ireland medals on the field of play with Kerry and played in nine All-Ireland finals.