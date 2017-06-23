Cavanagh relishing Ulster decider 23 June 2017





Tyrone's Colm Cavanagh.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Tyrone's Colm Cavanagh.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Tyrone midfielder Colm Cavanagh is delighted to be back in an Ulster final.

The Red Hand County continue their quest to defend their provincial title and they will face either Monaghan or Down in the decider.

Cavanagh gave an outstanding display as Tyrone saw off the challenge of Donegal in last weekend's semi-final and he told the Ulster Herald that the focus was now firmly on the Ulster final.

“It's huge for us to be back in the Ulster final because we want to get into every final and win every game. Ulster is always a massive test to overcome and we're delighted to be back at this final stage,” said Cavanagh.

“But everybody also knows that we're going to have to produce another serious performance against whichever team comes through the second semi-final.”