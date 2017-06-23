Team news: McGeeney reshuffles his pack 23 June 2017





Armagh's Gavin McParland.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Armagh's Gavin McParland.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Armagh boss Kieran McGeeney has reshuffled his pack for Sunday's All-Ireland SFC Qualifier tie versus Fermanagh with the likes of Stefan Campbell losing out.

The Orchard County's top marksman in the league, Campbell was held scoreless during the Ulster quarter-final defeat to Down earlier this month. The Clan na nGael cluman makes way for Gavin McParland at left corner-forward for the Athletic Grounds clash with their Ulster opponents.

There are two other changes in personnel which see Niall Grimley replace Joe McElroy in midfield and Anthony Duffy coming in for Oisin O'Neill at centre-forward. McGeeney has also made some positional switches with Aidan Forker dropping from half-forward to half-back and Mark Shields going in the opposite direction.

Armagh (All-Ireland SFC v Fermanagh): Blaine Hughes; James Morgan, Charlie Vernon, Aaron McKay; Aidan Forker, Brendan Donaghy, Paul Hughes; Stephen Sheridan, Niall Grimley; Mark Shields, Anthony Duffy, Rory Grugan; Jamie Clarke, Andrew Murnin, Gavin McParland.