Fitzmaurice disappointed final won't be in new Pairc

Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice.

Eamonn Fitzmaurice says Kerry were looking forward to playing Sunday week's Munster SFC final in Pairc Ui Chaoimh before it emerged that the redevelopment works wouldn't be completed in time.

Not that's he's complaining about the final against Cork being moved to Fitzgerald Stadium!

"I think initially there was disappointment from everybody - players, supporters, everyone," Fitzgerald told the Irish Daily Star.

"There was something unique about going down to the new Pairc Ui Chaoimh. I've passed it a couple of times myself on the road and it looks so impressive.

"Everyone was looking forward to getting in there, but once the decision was made - and I think credit has to be given that the decision was made very quickly - that it wasn't something that was left. There was no 'we'll see, we might get there'.

"The decision was made quickly, which was good from our point of view, so from our point of view we were able to say 'we weren't expecting to have a Munster championship outing in Killarney this way, so this is a bonus."