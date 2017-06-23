McKeever eager to repay 'Geezer' 23 June 2017





Ciaran McKeever feels Armagh owe it to Kieran McGeeney to produce a big performance against Fermanagh on Sunday evening.

Despite failing to function in the second half of their Ulster SFC quarter-final loss to neighbours Down, McKeever insists that the Orchard are in a 'good place' heading into the All-Ireland qualifiers.

"This is probably one of the most enjoyable years I've had with Armagh in a number of years," the long-serving defender told the Irish News.

"The way we've been playing all year has been exciting. Obviously, we didn't get out of Division 3. We felt we were good enough, but we didn't get across the line. It's something we have to learn, as players, how to close out matches. But I still believe we're in a really good place. I think we're one wee click away from making good progress.

"If we can get across the line against Fermanagh, whatever happens after that could be a real stepping stone for these players. But our focus is on Sunday's game."

He added: "If you ask any one of the players, Geezer's management style is unbelievable, his coaching is unbelievable, the support team he has around him is unbelievable.

"We just feel, as players, we haven't justified that the past couple of years. Once you cross that white line, there is very little management can do - it's about our decision-making and appetite on the pitch."