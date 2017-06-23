Game management a game changer for Deely 23 June 2017





©INPHO/Gerry McManus. London manager Ciaran Deely.©INPHO/Gerry McManus.

London manager Ciaran Deely admitted that they have to manage their game time better if they are to defeat Carlow in Sunday's All-Ireland SFC qualifier.

The sides meet at McGovern Park, Ruislip in the opening round of the qualifiers as both teams enter the last chance saloon.

London defeated Carlow in the NFL earlier in the year, but Deely expects a tougher assignment at the weekend as they wind down their preparations for the clash.

“Our game management must improve against Carlow,” Deely told the Irish Post. “But training has been at a good tempo the last few weeks with all our focus on preparing for the qualifier.

“The main challenge for us is playing enough challenge games. We've played no other county while Carlow will have a few matches under their belt before coming here while we're limited to in-house games.

“But we're delighted to have another opportunity playing at Ruislip and the team is prepared to produce an improved performance.”