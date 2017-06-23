Gavaghan seeks redemption 23 June 2017





©INPHO/Gerry McManus. London's Liam Gavaghan.©INPHO/Gerry McManus.

London captain Liam Gavaghan has admitted that they were gutted following their defeat to Leitrim and are now determined to bounce back in the qualifiers.

On Sunday, the Exiles entertain Carlow at the newly redeveloped McGovern Park, Ruislip as they embark on the back door system.

Gavaghan believes that the heartache of losing to Leitrim in the Connacht SFC can be eased somewhat with a win over Carlow this weekend.

“The panel was devastated after the Leitrim defeat because we put in such a massive effort to put ourselves in front and had real momentum early in the second half,” said Gavaghan.

“But we couldn't see the game out and all you can do is dust yourself down and go again. We have another opportunity at Ruislip to show what we can do and I know the lads have another big performance in them.”