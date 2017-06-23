Power outage in Kilkenny 23 June 2017





©INPHO/James Crombie. Kilkenny's John Power.©INPHO/James Crombie.

John Power has quit the Kilkenny hurling panel ahead of the All-Ireland qualifiers.

The Irish Independent is reporting that the Carrickshock attacker has opted out due to a lack of game-time. Power won two All-Ireland medals on the field of play in 2014 and '15, starting in attack alongside his older brother Richie in the replay win over Tipperary three years ago, but has been out of favour this season.

Earlier this year, he starred for Carrickshock in their All-Ireland intermediate club championship success.