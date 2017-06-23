Fennelly in familiar scenario 23 June 2017





Dublin's Daire Plunkett and Michael Fennelly of Kilkenny.

Kilkenny's Michael Fennelly faces a battle to be fit for the All-Ireland SHC qualifiers.

The draw for the qualifiers takes place on Monday morning with the first round taking place next weekend.

Kilkenny are in the draw alongside the likes of Waterford and Tipperary as they bid to get their campaign back on track.

However, they may have to plan without the experienced Fennelly who suffered a setback in his comeback from an Achilles injury.

It had been hoped that Fennelly would play some part in the Leinster SHC semi-final against Wexford, but the Ballyhale clubman aggravated the injury in training.

And he has revealed to the Kilkenny People that it is in touch and go whether he will be fit for the opening round of the qualifiers.

“It's a setback, but that's part and parcel of these long injuries,” stated Fennelly. “Anytime you get a long term injury, a cruciate or an achilles, normally it kicks off something else.

“I'm just trying to get it right now as soon as possible and get back training. But it's proving difficult at the moment.”