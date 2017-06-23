SHC preview: Barrowsiders are Portlaoise-bound 23 June 2017





There’s just one game in the All-Ireland senior hurling championship this weekend and it sees Laois take on Carlow in a preliminary round clash in Portlaoise. Here’s our preview:

Sunday, June 25th

All-Ireland SHC preliminary round

Laois v Carlow, O'Moore Park, 3.30pm

Following both Galway and Cork’s progression into the Leinster and Munster finals respectively last weekend, the focus now switches towards the All-Ireland SHC qualifiers with Laois and Carlow to face off in the preliminary round this weekend.

Carlow will enter this year’s race for the Liam McCarthy Cup as Christy Ring Cup champions after James Doyle’s four goals helped them to down Antrim in what turned out to be a goal-fest at Croke Park two weeks ago.

However, the O’Moore men have held the Indian sign over the Barrowsiders in recent years when it comes to championship, with their three-point win in the 2015 Leinster qualifiers marking a fourth championship win over them in as many years.

Eamonn Kelly’s side were on the receiving end of a 3-25 to 1-17 hammering by Wexford in last month’s Leinster quarter-final in Portlaoise, where the hosts went down to 13 men, and one would imagine they’ve been looking for a platform to bounce back on since then.

Ace attackers Ross King and Stephen Maher possess the shooting talent to trouble any team while Mount Leinster Rangers duo Denis Murphy and Paul Coady will provide plenty of threat for the visitors, along with their goal-merchant Doyle.

The winners on Sunday afternoon will join Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford in Group 2 of the qualifiers, with Dublin, Kilkenny, Offaly and Westmeath on the other side of the draw.

Verdict: Laois