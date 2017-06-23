Shanahan seeks 'lucky draw' 23 June 2017





©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Waterford selector Dan Shanahan and manager Derek McGrath.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Waterford selector Dan Shanahan is hoping for a slice of luck in Monday's All-Ireland SHC qualifier draw.

The Deise are licking their wounds following their exit from the Munster championship at the hands of a hungrier Cork side.

Now, they must turn their attention to the qualifier draw where they could be drawn against the likes of Kilkenny, Tipperary, Dublin or Limerick.

And Shanahan told the Waterford News & Star that they need a decent draw to allow them get back on track in the campaign.

“Definitely, it will be hard because there are a lot of good teams in there,” stated Shanahan. “Please God, we get a lucky draw, but whoever we get, we will give it one hundred and ten per cent.”