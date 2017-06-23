Gallagher calls on belief 23 June 2017





Leitrim's Brendan Gallagher and Fiontan O'Curraoin of Galway.

Leitrim forward Brendan Gallagher admits that they must pick themselves up for the qualifiers.

Following their tame exit at the hands of Roscommon last weekend, Leitrim must now turn their attention to the back door system.

And Gallagher who started his first championship match for the county against the Rossies last Sunday, stressed to the Leitrim Observer that they need to regroup for their next game.

“We have to have the belief within ourselves. We have a very young team there and a few experienced lads there so we're hoping to push on, drive on in the qualifiers and hopefully make something out of the year,” said Gallagher.

“Keep the group close knit and just drive on, that is our plan over the next three weeks. Three weeks to prepare. We had nothing to lose against Roscommon, but we have to throw caution to the wind and just go for it, that is what we have to do.”