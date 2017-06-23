Connerton left disappointed 23 June 2017





Longford manager Denis Connerton with his selectors.

Longford manager Denis Connerton has admitted that he was disappointed not to get a home draw in the All-Ireland SFC qualifiers.

Following their well earned victory over Louth away last weekend, the Midlanders were hoping for some home comforts in the second round.

However, you could claim they drew the short straw as they are now faced with a daunting trip to Ballybofey to take on Donegal.

And Connerton acknowledged to the Longford Leader that it will take a huge effort to come away with a result in this clash on Saturday, July 1st.

“We are disappointed we didn't get a home draw. Longford deserve to get a home draw; bring some business into the town and a bit of life around the place and not have our supporters travelling all the time,” said Connerton.

“It would have been great to bring one of the big teams to Longford. This will be my seventh championship match now and all bar one of them have been away from home.

“It's another road trip for us and another Ulster team. It is hard to believe that we have been drawn away from home so many times.”