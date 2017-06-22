Team news: Farney men unchanged 22 June 2017





©INPHO/Tom Beary. Monaghan's Owen Duffy and Gerard Smith of Cavan.©INPHO/Tom Beary.

Monaghan have named an unchanged team from the one which overcame Cavan ahead of Saturday's Ulster SFC semi-final encounter with Down at the Athletic Grounds.

Malachy O'Rourke's men saw off their near neighbours on a 1-15 to 0-15 scoreline two weeks ago, with a second-half Conor McManus goal proving decisive, and unsurprisingly the Fermanagh native has kept faith with the same side.

This means Dermot Malone and the Duffy brothers, Kieran and Owen, who were part of three late changes last day out, retain their places in attack while Darren Hughes remains on the bench after making his return from injury as a substitute at Kinspan Breffni.

Meanwhile, a string of impressive displays for St Brigids in Dublin has earned Clones native Darren Freeman a call up to O'Rourke's match-day squad ahead of U21 star Micheal Bannigan.

A win for the Farney County against the Mourne men in Armagh would see them qualify for their fourth provincial final in five years.

They narrowly missed out on a fourth straight Anglo-Celt Cup decider last year when they were dethroned by Donegal at this stage after a replay.

Monaghan (Ulster SFC v Down): Rory Beggan; Fintan Kelly, Drew Wylie, Ryan Wylie; Colin Walshe, Vinny Corey, Neil McAdam; Kieran Hughes, Karl O'Connell; Gavin Doogan, Kieran Duffy, Owen Duffy; Dermot Malone, Jack McCarron, Conor McManus.

Subs: Conor Forde, Dessie Mone, James Mealiff, Brian Greenan, Dessie Ward, Ryan McAnespie, Darren Hughes, Thomas Kerr, Shane Carey, Conor McCarthy, Darren Freeman.