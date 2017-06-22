Video: The Michael Collins Camogie connection! 22 June 2017





A new GAA pavillion in Phoenix Park will be officially opened this weekend. A new GAA pavillion in Phoenix Park will be officially opened this weekend.

Did you know that Michael Collins granted pitches for Camogie in Phoenix Park?

This news has recently come to light thanks to the Breslin family researching their family tree. Phyllis Breslin is a former President of the Camogie Association and has always lived beside the Park.

"I always thought it was Sean O'Duffy who got the pitches but Michael Collins was a Minister in charge of parks and camogie needed pitches."

Phyllis will attend and be honoured at the opening of a new GAA pavilion in the park this weekend.

Video by Jerome Quinn Media for the Camogie Association.