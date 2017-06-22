Team news: Three changes for Model men 22 June 2017





Wexford's Shane Roche.

©INPHO/Dan Sheridan. Wexford's Shane Roche.©INPHO/Dan Sheridan.

Wexford manager Seamus McEnaney has made three changes to his starting 15 for Saturday afternoon’s All-Ireland SFC qualifier against Limerick.

Shane Roche starts in goal in place of Horsewood’s Conor Swaine from last month’s shock Leinster SFC defeat to Carlow, while Tiarnan Rossiter comes in at right half-forward with John Tubritt making way.

The last change in personnel sees the injured Colm Kehoe replaced by Conor Carty at right corner-forward.

Throw-in at the Gaelic Grounds is at 3pm.

Wexford (SF qualifier v Limerick): Shane Roche; Michael Furlong, Naomhan Rossiter, Jim Rossiter; Adrian Flynn, Joey Wadding, Brian Malone; Daithi Waters, Eoghan Nolan; Kevin O’Grady, Ciaran Lyng, Tiarnan Rossiter; Conor Carty, Ben Brosnan, PJ Banville