Tipp waiting on qualifier draw 'with bated breath'

Michael Ryan says his Tipperary side are relishing Monday’s All-Ireland SHC qualifier draw, having not seen any competitive action since their shock loss to Cork four weeks ago.

All Star corner-back Cathal Barrett was dropped from the panel in the wake of the defeat to the Rebels and since that time attentions have turned elsewhere in the championship with both Kilkenny and Waterford making surprise exits from their respective provinces.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Ryan said he was happy that his team’s “time in purgatory” was nearly served, with the wait to find out their next opponents set to extend beyond a month by next Monday.

"Yes, of course we're very disappointed with how, number one, the start of the championship went for us and obviously the conclusion of the League,” said the Premier County boss.

"Those were both defeats that certainly hurt us, in particular the management and players because we work really, really hard. In particular the players who just give and give.

"But look, our time in purgatory is nearly served. We'll get to compete on Saturday week. We don’t know who the opposition will be yet, the draw is on Monday morning and we wait with bated breath.

"And do you know what? I did say this last September, straight after our great win in the All-Ireland, that 2017 was going to be an incredible year for hurling.

"And isn’t it exactly that."