Watch: Players skip training to draw turf for injured captain





It’s what the GAA is all about.

Members of the Monasterevan senior football team in Kildare convened for a regular training session last night but their management had something different in mind than sprints and ball drills.

The club were dealt a massive blow two months back when team captain Paul Kelly broke his leg during a game against Allenwood, which has seriously impeded him in his fuel supplies business.

Last night Kelly’s team mates turned up in their wellingtons to help him in his annual undertaking of drawing in the turf for Kelly Fuel Supplies.

The club posted a video (below) on their Facebook page with the message: "The GAA....where else would you see it....

"Our senior captain Paul Kelly broke his leg 2 months ago in a league game against Allenwood. In an unorthodox training session tonight, the managers decided the team would give Kelly Fuel Supplies a dig out to draw in the turf.

"All was going well until Kazzy sunk a 10 tonne trailer to the high heavens!

"GAA Nua on RTE last night was all well and good, but you can't beat a bit of old fashioned team spirit every now and again.

"Don't forget to contact Paul if you're in need of turf this winter!"