Martin doesn't anticipate negative Westmeath approach 22 June 2017





Westmeath's Ray Connellan and Kieran Martin scuffle with Diarmuid Connolly of Dublin.

Westmeath's Ray Connellan and Kieran Martin scuffle with Diarmuid Connolly of Dublin.

Westmeath forward Kieran Martin says he doesn’t expect Westmeath to go ultra-defensive against Dublin on Sunday.

The Lake men booked their slot into a Leinster SFC semi-final meeting with the Dubs by virtue of an 11-point replay win over Offaly last Saturday and will be looking to avenge their last two provincial final defeats to the capital men by playing football “freely”, according to Martin.

“That’s up to the management, but I can’t see us doing that. We’re at our best when we’re running and attacking, so let’s just go for it. We’ve nothing to lose,” he told the Irish Examiner.

“The worst thing I think you can do is probably over-analyse it. We got our tactics wrong in the drawn game with Offaly. I suppose, the conditions didn’t help, either. We couldn’t get the ball up the pitch, we had to go out looking for it and we were left with no-one inside.

“We’re at our best when we’re playing football and when we’re able to play football freely. Croke Park is a big pitch, so hopefully we can use the space to our advantage and give it a right good go.”