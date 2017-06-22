Martin doesn't anticipate negative Westmeath approach

22 June 2017

Westmeath's Ray Connellan and Kieran Martin scuffle with Diarmuid Connolly of Dublin.
©INPHO/Tommy Grealy.

Westmeath forward Kieran Martin says he doesn’t expect Westmeath to go ultra-defensive against Dublin on Sunday.

The Lake men booked their slot into a Leinster SFC semi-final meeting with the Dubs by virtue of an 11-point replay win over Offaly last Saturday and will be looking to avenge their last two provincial final defeats to the capital men by playing football “freely”, according to Martin.

“That’s up to the management, but I can’t see us doing that. We’re at our best when we’re running and attacking, so let’s just go for it. We’ve nothing to lose,” he told the Irish Examiner.

“The worst thing I think you can do is probably over-analyse it. We got our tactics wrong in the drawn game with Offaly. I suppose, the conditions didn’t help, either. We couldn’t get the ball up the pitch, we had to go out looking for it and we were left with no-one inside.

“We’re at our best when we’re playing football and when we’re able to play football freely. Croke Park is a big pitch, so hopefully we can use the space to our advantage and give it a right good go.”




Most Read Stories

Watch: Players skip training to draw turf for injured captain

Defensive duo in doubt for Breffni men

Brogan ready for 'biggest challenge'

Corrigan set to return for Fermanagh after almost a year out

McManus talks up Down's championship 'tradition'

Louth hurlers need all hands on deck


Android app on Google Play