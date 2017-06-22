Defensive duo in doubt for Breffni men 22 June 2017





Tyrone's Sean Cavanagh and James McEnroe of Cavan.

©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton. Tyrone's Sean Cavanagh and James McEnroe of Cavan.©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton.

Cavan manager Mattie McGleenan is said to be sweating on the fitness of two key defenders for Sunday evening’s All-Ireland SFC qualifier against Offaly.

Team captain Killian Clarke and wing back James McEnroe are thought to be in a race against time to face the Faithful County after both picked up knocks in the Blues’ Ulster SFC quarter-final defeat to Monaghan last Sunday week.

Clarke recovered from injury in time to line-out at full-back in the three-point loss to the Farney men, while McEnroe, who played a limited part in his county’s league campaign, played 64 minutes of the 70 at right half-back at Kingspan Breffni 10 days ago.

McGleenan is expected to name his team for the trip to Tullamore on Saturday, with the fit again Dara McVeety back in contention for a berth in the visitors’ starting 15.

Throw-in at O’Connor Park is at 6.30pm.