Twitter: 'The hero the GAA has been crying out for' 21 June 2017



He may have been on the losing side against Kilkenny tonight but Westmeath U21 goalkeeper Sean Maher won plenty of admirers on Twitter...

The Castletown-Geoghegan netminder made some outstanding saves during his side's Leinster semi-final loss in Mullingar, particuarly in the second-half when denying Liam Blanchfield and Alan Murphy certain goals.

Murphy eventually beat Maher in the final seconds of normal time as the Cats finished strongly to win by 1-21 to 1-11 and set up a provincial final meeting with Wexford on July 5th, who were comfortable 3-16 to 1-12 victors over Carlow.

Maher was compared to former Galway hurler David Tierney and former Dublin footballer Brian Mullins and even hero Colombian goalkeeper René Higuita for his long, flowing black hair and beard!

The Westmeath goalie is man of many talents having had plenty of success in the boxing ring and appeared as an extra in the hit TV series Vikings.

I'm sorry we won't be seeing more of that Westmeath goalie this year. Clearly quite a character. — Enda McEvoy (@EndaEndamac95) June 21, 2017

This Westmeath goalie is like David Tierney and Brian Mullins rolled into one #gaa — Ruairi Henchy (@ruairihenchy) June 21, 2017

How does d Westmeath goalie even get the helmet on his head! — trigtwomey (@shanetwomey78) June 21, 2017

There's a touch of Rene Huigita about the Westmeath goalie #curleyhair #wantstogetinvolved — Shane Brophy (@BrophShane) June 21, 2017

Tough game!@westmeath_gaa an excellent team, their goalie was exceptional — Blowincat (@blowincat) June 21, 2017

