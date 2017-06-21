Twitter: 'The hero the GAA has been crying out for'
21 June 2017
He may have been on the losing side against Kilkenny tonight but Westmeath U21 goalkeeper Sean Maher won plenty of admirers on Twitter...
The Castletown-Geoghegan netminder made some outstanding saves during his side's Leinster semi-final loss in Mullingar, particuarly in the second-half when denying Liam Blanchfield and Alan Murphy certain goals.
Murphy eventually beat Maher in the final seconds of normal time as the Cats finished strongly to win by 1-21 to 1-11 and set up a provincial final meeting with Wexford on July 5th, who were comfortable 3-16 to 1-12 victors over Carlow.
Maher was compared to former Galway hurler David Tierney and former Dublin footballer Brian Mullins and even hero Colombian goalkeeper René Higuita for his long, flowing black hair and beard!
The Westmeath goalie is man of many talents having had plenty of success in the boxing ring and appeared as an extra in the hit TV series Vikings.