Leinster U21 HC: Dunbar hat-trick downs Carlow 21 June 2017





Innovate Wexford Park

Innovate Wexford Park

Cathal Dunbar’s hat-trick of goals gave Wexford a 3-16 to 1-12 victory over Carlow at Wexford Park.

The result means the Model County will lock horns with Kilkenny in the provincial decider at Nowlan Park in a fortnight, having overcome the Cats in the finals of 2013 and 2015.

A brace of Dunbar goals had the hosts in command at half time as they carried a 2-6 to 0-5 advantage into the break. Kevin McDonald pointed first for the visitors and Sam Kelly and Joe O’Connor replied before two Chris Nolan frees fired the breeze-assisted Barrowsiders ahead by 0-3 to 0-2.

Nolan replied after Dunbar netted for the first time with a low shot in the tenth minute but Nolan’s third point was cancelled out by Joe Coleman. The Yellowbellies moved three points clear by the 22nd minute and a Coleman free made it 1-5 to 0-4 with five minutes left before the break.

Nolan pointed another Carlow free from in front of the posts and corner man Dunbar bagged his second major in the 28th minute to effectively finish the game as a contest.

Courtesy of Conor Foley’s eleventh-minute major, the losers had reduced the deficit by one point – to six – by the twelfth minute but it was all over bar the shouting when Dunbar completed his hat-trick at the midway stage in the second half – 3-11 to 1-8.

The Slaneysiders continued to push on and had compiled a double-scores advantage by the 55th minute, 3-15 to 1-9, and the last six points of a decent game were shared as the Model advanced with ten points to spare to a decider date with their nearest and dearest rivals.

Wexford - D Hughes; B Quigley, D Byrne, S Reck; R White, A Maddock, G Molloy (0-1); J O’Connor (0-1), D Barden; H O’Connor, S Kelly (0-1), J Coleman (0-10, 7f); C Dunbar (3-0), S O’Gorman, D Pepper (0-1). Subs: C Firman for D Barden, R O’Connor (0-2) for S Kelly, J Firman for H O’Connor, C Moore for R White.

Carlow - D Jordan; A Casey, A Amond, P Coughlan; G Lawlor, E Redmond, A Dunne; G Coady, K McDonald (0-2); J Murphy, C Foley (1-0), O Roberts (0-1); C Tracey, C Nolan (0-8, 7f), S Whelan. Subs: Subs: J Wall for G Lawlor, G Lawlor for J Wall, S Brennan (0-1) for J Murphy.

Referee - J O’Brien.