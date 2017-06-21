Dessie Dolan to receive Leinster Hall of Fame award 21 June 2017





Mark Ó Sé and Dessie Dolan with the new Westmeath jersey Mark Ó Sé and Dessie Dolan with the new Westmeath jersey

Westmeath's Dessie Dolan will be inducted into the Leinster GAA Hall of Fame at Croke Park this Sunday.

The Garrycastle hero will be presented with a special award by Leinster GAA Chairman Jim Bolger, at half time in this weekend's Westmeath — Dublin Leinster SFC semi-final.

Dolan, who enjoyed a glittering 16-year inter-county senior career with Westmeath, was the star forward on their 1999 All-lreland U21 winning team, and later their breakthrough Leinster senior football championship winning team of 2004.

He represented Leinster for three inter-provincial cup campaigns, and in 2005 he scored 0-11 when Leinster defeated Ulster by 0-20 to 0-18 after extra time to capture the title in Parnell Park.

He was also picked for ve tours of duty with the lreland International Rules team – which illustrates his ability to perform with the very best of Gaelic football's attacking talents.

Leinster Chairman Jim Bolger said: "The Hall of Fame award is a special recognition for those players who made a really significant contribution to the wellbeing of our games and Dessie Dolan ts the bill perfectly.

"His career and his dedication to his club Garrycastle and to his county of Westmeath over so many years speak volumes.

“He is proof positive that you don't necessarily need to win All-Ireland senior medals to be a hero. We were lucky to have him light up so many matches in Leinster and Comhairle Laighean are delighted to extend a warm welcome to him into our Hall of Fame.”

Roll of Honour

County: Westmeath

Leinster SFC 2004

All-Star 2004

All-Ireland & Leinster U21 FC 1999

Leinster U21 FC 2000

Sigerson Cup 2003 (NUIG)

3 Railway Cups with Leinster

5 International Rules tours with Ireland

3 Aliianz League Div 3: 2001, 2005, 2008

Score Tally: 22-551



Club: Garrycastle

Leinster Club SFC: 2011

7 Westmeath SFC: 2001, 2002, 2004, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2014

5 Westmeath SFL Div1: 2001, 2002, 2003, 2008, 2009

Westmeath C’ships: U12, U14, U16, Minor, U21