Murphy confirmed as a Deise selector

21 June 2017

Waterford's Eoin Murphy and manager Davy Fitzgerald celebrate their side's All-Ireland semi-final victory over Tipperary at Croke Park in 2008.
©INPHO/James Crombie.

Waterford GAA has officially confirmed the appointment of former player Eoin Murphy as a selector to Derek McGrath's senior hurling backroom team.

The addition of the 2006 All-Star corner-back comes in the wake of Sunday's Munster SHC semi-final defeat at the hands of Cork.

The Deise will bid to bounce back from that disappointment when the qualifiers get underway.




Most Read Stories

'Rugby World Player of the Year' hasn't forgotten his GAA roots

Papal visit may delay All-Ireland final

"Who'd be a manager?"

"I'd say the GAA would be happy if I was in a box too!"

What is there to fear by attacking the Dubs? - Dolan

Fenton facing his biggest challenge, says Whelan


Android app on Google Play