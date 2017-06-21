Murphy confirmed as a Deise selector 21 June 2017





Waterford's Eoin Murphy and manager Davy Fitzgerald celebrate their side's All-Ireland semi-final victory over Tipperary at Croke Park in 2008.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Waterford's Eoin Murphy and manager Davy Fitzgerald celebrate their side's All-Ireland semi-final victory over Tipperary at Croke Park in 2008.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Waterford GAA has officially confirmed the appointment of former player Eoin Murphy as a selector to Derek McGrath's senior hurling backroom team.

The addition of the 2006 All-Star corner-back comes in the wake of Sunday's Munster SHC semi-final defeat at the hands of Cork.

The Deise will bid to bounce back from that disappointment when the qualifiers get underway.