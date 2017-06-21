O'Brien wary of Exiles 21 June 2017





Carlow players celebrate with manager Turlough O'Brien.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Carlow players celebrate with manager Turlough O'Brien.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Carlow manager Turlough O'Brien believes that Ruislip will be a difficult place to get a result.

The Barrowsiders head across the Irish Sea for their opening All-Ireland SFC qualifier this weekend.

They are going to a venue that has recently being opened after redevelopment work was concluded last month.

London played Leitrim in the Connacht SFC there and the Exiles hope to make the venue something of a fortress.

And O'Brien told the Carlow Nationalist that they are taking nothing for granted ahead of the clash.

“It is a tricky tie. They have just re-opened Ruislip and have done a fantastic job on the pitch,” stated O'Brien.

“They will be looking to get a win under their belts. They lost to Leitrim and I am sure they were disappointed.”