O'Brien wary of Exiles

21 June 2017

Carlow players celebrate with manager Turlough O'Brien.
©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Carlow manager Turlough O'Brien believes that Ruislip will be a difficult place to get a result.

The Barrowsiders head across the Irish Sea for their opening All-Ireland SFC qualifier this weekend.

They are going to a venue that has recently being opened after redevelopment work was concluded last month.

London played Leitrim in the Connacht SFC there and the Exiles hope to make the venue something of a fortress.

And O'Brien told the Carlow Nationalist that they are taking nothing for granted ahead of the clash.

“It is a tricky tie. They have just re-opened Ruislip and have done a fantastic job on the pitch,” stated O'Brien.

“They will be looking to get a win under their belts. They lost to Leitrim and I am sure they were disappointed.”




Most Read Stories

Papal visit may delay All-Ireland final

'Rugby World Player of the Year' hasn't forgotten his GAA roots

"I'd say the GAA would be happy if I was in a box too!"

Fenton facing his biggest challenge, says Whelan

Team news: Tipp unveil U21 selection

What is there to fear by attacking the Dubs? - Dolan


Android app on Google Play