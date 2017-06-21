Leinster GAA treasurer plays Fr Ted in club fundraiser 21 June 2017





Ciaran Egan (Dougal) and Pat Lynagh (Fr Ted) during the filming of Fr Ted for Kilbeggan Shamrocks' Night at the OsKars. Ciaran Egan (Dougal) and Pat Lynagh (Fr Ted) during the filming of Fr Ted for Kilbeggan Shamrocks' Night at the OsKars.

Leinster GAA treasurer Pat Lynagh is looking forward to making a holy show of himself as Fr Ted in a major fundraiser which is being staged by his club Kilbeggan Shamrocks this weekend.

One of the most respected GAA administrators in the province, Pat has served as county board secretary and football board chairman among other roles in his native Westmeath, but donning the clergy collar and playing the part of Fr Ted in Kilbeggan’s ‘A Night at the OsKaRs’ production has provided him with an entirely different challenge.

“I was out of my comfort zone, but filming was great craic and everyone in the town and wider community is looking forward to seeing the end product now,” said Pat ahead of the big event which takes place in The Tullamore Court Hotel this coming Saturday evening, June 24.

Fr Ted is one of seven movies - Forrest Gump, Bridesmaids, The Snapper, Rocky, The Field and The Fully Monty are the others – that will be premiered on the night. The audience, in conjunction with the judges, will decide the destination of the coveted OsKaR statuettes. An auction will also take place with tickets for Coldplay's concert in Croke Park on July 8, signed Dublin football and Tipperary hurling jerseys, All-Ireland final tickets and hotel breaks among the items going under the hammer.

Tickets, costing €20, are still available from any cast or committee member with doors opening at 6.30pm and the show itself getting underway at 7.30pm. More details are available on Facebook (KSnightattheOsKaRs).