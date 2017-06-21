'Rugby World Player of the Year' hasn't forgotten his GAA roots 21 June 2017





Beauden Barrett trains with the New Zealand squad on Tuesday ahead of the first test against the British & Irish Lions.

©INPHO/Photosport/Andrew Cornaga. Beauden Barrett trains with the New Zealand squad on Tuesday ahead of the first test against the British & Irish Lions.©INPHO/Photosport/Andrew Cornaga.

New Zealand ace Beauden Barrett has taken time out from his preparations for the upcoming tests against the British & Irish Lions to support a fundraiser for St Brigid's GAA club in Meath.

Everyone in the Rugby world has heard of Barrett. He has inspired the All Blacks to World Cup glory in 2015 and won Rugby World Player of the Year in 2016.

However, you may not be aware of his connection to Ireland and specifically to the small north Meath village of Ballinacree.

Back in the late 1990s, Beauden’s parents, Kevin and Robyn Barrett and their family came to Ireland to manage a farm and to play rugby with Buccaneers.

Beauden and his brother Scott attended the local school St Fiach’s and practiced the skills of underage Gaelic football with St Brigid’s Ballinacree – indeed if things had worked out differently they could now be starring for the Meath GAA team!

However, the family moved back to New Zealand and Beauden and his brothers concentrated on rugby. The skills of high catching and kicking stood to Beauden in good stead on the rugby field and along with his brothers are now the most renowned family in the Rugby game.

Beauden has not forgotten his time in Ballinacree and has come back to visit in recent times. In order to support and give back something to the local club and community where he enjoyed playing and made many friends he has donated a signed All Black rugby jersey with autographs of the All Blacks World Rugby Champions 2015.

In order to raise much needed funds to improve the club grounds it has been decided to put this jersey up for auction.

This jersey is a unique collector’s piece and if put on display would be a source of much interest for many years into the future. This is a great opportunity to acquire an authentic All Black jersey with signed autographs of the World Cup winning stars.

The Meath club has placed a reserve of €2000 on this jersey. If you would like to place a bid on the jersey please contact Barney Tighe on 087 2271828.