McGrath wants balanced approach

21 June 2017

Fermanagh manager Pete McGrath

Finding the right balance between defence and attack is what Fermanagh manager Pete McGrath is seeking ahead of Sunday's All-Ireland SFC qualifier against Armagh.

The Erne County must travel to the Athletic Grounds on Sunday evening for the must win clash and they do so not having played a competitive match in five weeks.

However, they have been busy preparing for this game and McGrath is confident that they have their homework done ahead of this weekend's tie.

“You won't beat any team unless you're prepared to attack them. But if you want to win a game of football you have to get the correct balance between a sound defence, making it difficult for the opposition to get scores and at the same time giving yourself every opportunity to go forward effectively and get enough scores to win the game,” said McGrath.

“It's the balance and there's no doubt that over the past number of years Fermanagh have played their best football when they have opened against teams and taken the game to them.

“But we've always done that with a sound defensive system behind us as well, and that's the balance we'll try to bring to Sunday.”




Most Read Stories

Papal visit may delay All-Ireland final

'Rugby World Player of the Year' hasn't forgotten his GAA roots

"I'd say the GAA would be happy if I was in a box too!"

Fenton facing his biggest challenge, says Whelan

Team news: Tipp unveil U21 selection

What is there to fear by attacking the Dubs? - Dolan


Android app on Google Play