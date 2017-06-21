McGrath wants balanced approach 21 June 2017





Finding the right balance between defence and attack is what Fermanagh manager Pete McGrath is seeking ahead of Sunday's All-Ireland SFC qualifier against Armagh.

The Erne County must travel to the Athletic Grounds on Sunday evening for the must win clash and they do so not having played a competitive match in five weeks.

However, they have been busy preparing for this game and McGrath is confident that they have their homework done ahead of this weekend's tie.

“You won't beat any team unless you're prepared to attack them. But if you want to win a game of football you have to get the correct balance between a sound defence, making it difficult for the opposition to get scores and at the same time giving yourself every opportunity to go forward effectively and get enough scores to win the game,” said McGrath.

“It's the balance and there's no doubt that over the past number of years Fermanagh have played their best football when they have opened against teams and taken the game to them.

“But we've always done that with a sound defensive system behind us as well, and that's the balance we'll try to bring to Sunday.”