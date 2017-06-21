Donoghue gives thumbs up to proposed new hurling structure 21 June 2017





Galway manager Micheal Donoghue.

©INPHO/Mike Shaughnessy. Galway manager Micheal Donoghue.©INPHO/Mike Shaughnessy.

Galway manager Micheal Donoghue has voiced his support for the new hurling championship proposal.



Speaking to gaa.ie at the Tribesmen's media event ahead of their Leinster SHC final against Wexford, Donoghue gave the thumbs up to the revamp which is due to go before a Special Congress on Saturday, September 30.

“Yeah, I think it’s very proactive.

“From the senior perspective it’s going to be good to get some home games if it goes through and obviously the under-21s in Leinster as well, I think for the last couple of years they have probably been neglected as well.

“In an ideal world, if we could get both minor and under-21 teams into Leinster and get competitive games for all the teams that’d be great, but it’s a hugely positive step for us.”

Donoghue, meanwhile, revealed that New York based Jonathan Glynn will play no part against the Model County because of injury.

“He had a meniscus operation three weeks ago so he’s doing ok, he’s doing well.

“He’s working really hard so the timeline on that hopefully will be that he’ll be able to do something the week after the Leinster Final.

“He’s currently in the States at the minute so he’s doing rehab and stuff, he’s working over there. The next two weeks we’ll revisit again and see where we are with him.”