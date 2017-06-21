Fitzgerald talks up Galway 21 June 2017





Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald.

Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald.

Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald believes that Galway are the form team in the country at the moment.

The sides go head to head in this year's Leinster SHC final and the Tribesmen will go in as favourites for the title.

Fitzgerald admitted to the Wexford People that he was very impressed by Galway's display against Offaly in the semi-final last weekend.

“They are the form team of the championship as they have played in two All-Ireland finals, four Leinster finals and won the National League,” said Fitzgerald.

“The first 20 minutes in the final will be huge. Galway will be out to try and hammer us. They believe they should have beaten us in the league having lost a seven-point lead.

“They don't rate Wexford hurling, as they believe they should have won by double that score. It will be a tough ask. We are a young side, have made rapid progress, far quicker than expected, with league promotion and now a provincial final.

“We would have taken that at the start of the year but we are keeping our feet firmly on the ground. We have to be realistic.”