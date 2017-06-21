What is there to fear by attacking the Dubs? - Dolan 21 June 2017





Westmeath's Dessie Dolan and Barry Cahill of Dublin during their side's Leinster SFC quarter-final at Croke Park in 2004.

Dessie Dolan has urged Tom Cribbin and the Westmeath players to approach Sunday's Leinster SFC semi-final fixture against Dublin with 'ambition'.

After suffering heavy defeats at headquarters to the Dubs in the last two years, the Lake County great stresses that they have nothing to lose by going with a more attack-minded gameplan.

“A lot of Westmeath supporters will be very frustrated if we go to Croke Park and play like that again,” Dolan told The Irish Independent.

“Even when it was quite clear that Dublin were getting away last year Westmeath just kept their defensive shape.

“What is there to fear? We've lost to them by 13 and 15 points playing a particular way.

“If that's the case again then at least play to the team's strengths and attack them.”