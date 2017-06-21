Kehoe out of Limerick clash 21 June 2017





Wexford's Colm Kehoe.

Wexford midfielder Colm Kehoe has been ruled out of the county's All-Ireland SFC qualifier.

The Model County take on Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds this Saturday afternoon at 3pm.

However, they must do so without the experienced midfielder who injured his hamstring in the Leinster SFC defeat to Carlow.

Kehoe has failed to recover in time for the must win clash as Wexford look to improve their qualifier record which has been poor in recent times.