Carew: Yeats men can trouble Royals

21 June 2017

Sligo manager Niall Carew.
©INPHO/James Crombie.

Sligo manager Niall Carew is confident that if they produce a performance then they will trouble Meath in their All-Ireland SFC qualifier clash.

The sides meet in Pairc Tailteann, Navan on Saturday week as Meath enter the qualifiers, while Sligo play their second game, having defeated Antrim last weekend.

Meath will be favourites for the clash, but Carew stressed to the Sligo Champion that even though it will be a tough test for his charges, they are more than capable of causing an upset.

“We know that it's going to be a tough game away from home. But at the same time, if we put in the performance then we won't be far off,” said Carew.

“We're looking forward to it and we knew that no matter who we drew it was going to be tough. This is about putting the heads down and getting the preparation right.”




