Creedon welcomes competition for places 21 June 2017





Laois manager Peter Creedon.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Laois manager Peter Creedon.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Laois manager Peter Creedon has revealed that there is good competition for places in the starting XV.

The O'Moore County defeated Wicklow in the opening round of the qualifiers last weekend and they now entertain Clare on the weekend of July 1st.

They will need to be at their best against an ever-improving Clare side, but Creedon is confident that if they can stay injury free, they have a great chance of progressing further.

Speaking to the Leinster Express, he said: “All the lads are pushing hard, we have a very even panel, we have six or seven guys whose names go onto the team sheet quite quickly and we have another ten or twelve guys pushing hard for the other positions.

“That's what we try to reflect, who is going well in training, and do our best to get the right formation and the best combinations.”