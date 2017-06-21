Fenton facing his biggest challenge, says Whelan 21 June 2017





Dublin's Brian Fenton.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Dublin's Brian Fenton.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Brian Fenton's growing influence in the Dublin engine room hasn't gone unnoticed by opposition managers and his Raheny club-mate Ciaran Whelan believes he is going to be a marked man this summer.

The Leinster and All-Ireland holders will face Westmeath in the Leinster SFC semi-final at Croke Park this Sunday and Fenton's meteoric rise from inter-county novice to one of gaelic football's top midfielders in the space of two years has been remarkable.

“He broke onto the scene. He is man of the match in the All-Ireland final,” Whelan remarked to The Irish Daily Star.

“Year two can be difficult and I think he handled it superbly. He moved up another notch and was unlucky not to be player of the year.

“But now, his influence is obviously noticed by opposition teams and he is targeted to stop his influence. I think that's his biggest challenge this year.

“He's at that level now where he's recognised as probably the top midfielder in the country and that's his challenge this year – to deal with that.”