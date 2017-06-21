Kelly expecting 'shoot out' 21 June 2017





Laois manager Eamonn Kelly.

Laois manager Eamonn Kelly feels that Sunday's All-Ireland SHC preliminary round qualifier against Carlow could be a high scoring affair.

The sides meet at O'Moore Park on Sunday afternoon with the winners going into the first round draw on Monday morning.

Both Carlow and Laois have clocked up some impressive scores this year and Kelly is adamant that his charges will have to be at their best if they are to outscore the Barrowsiders.

“They are really well organised, and I would expect nothing less from a team coached by Colm Bonnar,” Kelly told the Leinster Express.

“I've known him for years, and his teams are always very organised, they have a very set way of playing with a lot of movement in the forward line.

“They are a bit like us, they run up big scores, so it could be a bit of a shoot out this weekend.”