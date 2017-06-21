Cha concern for Laois 21 June 2017





Laois' Charles Dwyer.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Laois' Charles Dwyer.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Laois are sweating over the fitness of Cha Dwyer ahead of the All-Ireland SHC preliminary qualifier round against Carlow on Sunday.

Dwyer was forced off with a hamstring injury during the closing stages of a challenge match against Westmeath last weekend.

The Ballinakill clubman is rated as extremely doubtful for the clash against the Christy Ring Cup champions.

Laois have had major injury concerns this year and Dwyer joins Willie Dunphy, John Lennon and Eanna Lyons on the treatment table.

The O'Moore County must already plan for the rest of the campaign without Ben Conroy, Paddy Whelan and Conor Phelan who have been ruled out for the remainder of the year.