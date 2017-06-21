'We have won nothing yet' 21 June 2017





Meath's Padraic Harnan and Graham Reilly tackle Paddy Brophy of Kildare during their side's Leinster SFC semi-final clash at Bord Na Mona O'Connor Park, Tullamore.

Kildare forward Paddy Brophy has played down their exceptional display against Meath to book their place in the Leinster SFC final for the first time in eight years.

The Lilywhites were nothing less than outstanding as they demolished an out of sorts Meath side at a sun-drenched O'Connor Park last Saturday evening.

The win sees Kildare progress to their first Leinster final in eight years and there is plenty of hype surrounding the performance.

However, Brophy insisted to the Leinster Leader that they still have a lot of work to do ahead of the provincial decider against either Dublin or Westmeath.

“We have won nothing yet but we'll continue to work hard for the next four weeks and we're really looking forward to playing Dublin or Westmeath,” said Brophy.

“We're back training hard to be right for the Leinster final. I have never played in a senior Leinster final, I played in an under-21 final in 2013 but never a senior and it's something to really work on and look forward to now.”