O'Neill in bullish mood 21 June 2017





Kildare manager Cian O'Neill.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Kildare manager Cian O'Neill.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Kildare can match any county in the country on their day, according to their manager Cian O'Neill.

Following the impressive win over Meath last weekend, Kildare have moved up in everyone's estimations and talk is now that they can trouble Dublin or Westmeath in the Leinster SFC final.

O'Neill was delighted with the performance against the Royals and he stressed to the Leinster Leader that if they continue to play that way then there is no reason to fear any other team.

“I think and I believe, if we perform as well as we can we can put it up to any team in the country and I mean that,” said O'Neill.

“That means playing for the full 75 minutes; that is what the big teams do; remember those crackers between Dublin and Mayo; Dublin and Kerry, they were all 75 minute matches; they never dropped but we haven't shown that yet, even against Meath, we didn't show that.”