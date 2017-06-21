"I'd say the GAA would be happy if I was in a box too!" 21 June 2017





Suspended Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald watched his side's Leinster SHC semi-final victory over Kilkenny from this specially built box at Innovate Wexford Park.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Suspended Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald watched his side's Leinster SHC semi-final victory over Kilkenny from this specially built box at Innovate Wexford Park.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Davy Fitzgerald is '100pc considering' watching Wexford's Leinster SHC final against Galway from high up in the Hogan Stand.

The Model County boss was confined to a specially constructed box for the memorable win over Kilkenny at Innovate Wexford Park due to suspension and the high vantage point gave him a different perspective on what was unfolding on the field in front of him.

As a result, he has already inspected the analysis box at Croke Park to help him decide.

“I wouldn't rule it out,” he revealed to The Irish Independent.

“I'm seriously thinking of it, and I'll tell you why. I felt back that night I could see the game way better. I had JJ (Doyle) beside me and JJ was in control for the night, himself and Pádraic (Fanning).

“He was the same, we felt that we could see the game way better. There must be logic in why the rugby managers do what they do. Soccer, it's a little different, it's a lot slower kind of as well. But from a managerial point of view, it makes more sense to be up there.

“So I am 100pc considering it. I don't know what I am going to do yet. Maybe a half up, half down. In the next week I will decide, I'm not sure but I tell you it's worth thinking about. I've had a look at a box in Croke Park, so it is there.

“And I'd say they (the GAA) would be happy if I was in a box too!”