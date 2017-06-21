Team news: Tipp unveil U21 selection

21 June 2017

Tipperary's Andrew Coffey on the attack against Limerick.
©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Tipperary have unveiled their starting fifteen for tomorrow's Munster U21HC quarter-final clash against Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds (throw-in 7.30pm).

Manager William Maher has included two senior panellists - Brian Hogan and Billy McCarthy, as well as four All-Ireland minor winners from 2016 - Brian McGrath, Ger Browne, Mark Kehoe and Lyndon Fairbrother.

The Tipp side for this provincial opener shows six of the one that started last year's Munster final defeat to Waterford - seniors Hogan and McCarthy, Paul Maher, captain Andrew Coffey, Stephen Quirke and Willie Connors.

The Premier County dethroned 2015 All-Ireland champions Limerick en route to the final eleven months ago, beating the Treaty County by 2-12 to 1-13 in the last-four at Semple Stadium.

Tipperary (Munster U21HC v Limerick): Brian Hogan; Paul Maher, Emmett Moloney, Kevin Hassett; Robert Byrne, Brian McGrath, Enda Heffernan; Billy McCarthy, Ger Browne; Andrew Coffey, Stephen Quirke, Mark Kehoe; Lyndon Fairbrother, David Gleeson, Willie Connors.




