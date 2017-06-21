McStay plays down chances 21 June 2017





©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. Roscommon manager Kevin McStay.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Roscommon manager Kevin McStay believes they are rank outsiders for the Connacht title this year.

The Rossies will take on favourites and defending champions Galway in the decider on Sunday July 9th.

McStay pointed to the fact that they have not beaten Mayo or Galway for some time as the reason they are being given no chance in the provincial decider.

“We have no right to even be considered,” said McStay. “I'm not happy about that but I have to accept it, that's just the way it is.

“We haven't done anything to break into that bubble. It's a long time since Roscommon have taken out one of those big two teams, Mayo or Galway.”

Roscommon lost out to Galway in last year's Connacht final after a replay and McStay added that they will be working hard in the lead up to this year's encounter.

“We have three weeks and we have it well mapped out. We have planned obviously beyond Leitrim, any team manager has to do that, every day is accounted for and it needs to be. This is the challenge of our lives going up to Pearse Stadium to play Galway.”