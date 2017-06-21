Cribbin seeks that 'special' game-plan 21 June 2017





Westmeath manager Tom Cribbin.

Westmeath manager Tom Cribbin admits that they need to come up with something special if they are to defeat Dublin in Sunday's Leinster SFC semi-final.

The sides meet in the provincial championship for the third year running with Dublin convincingly defeating the Midlanders in the last two Leinster finals.

And Cribbin admitted to the Westmeath Independent that they need to bring 'something different' to Croke Park on Sunday.

“We played Dublin in the last couple of years in the championship and have been on the wrong side of the results,” said Cribbin.

“This year, we have to travel up to Croke Park with something different. There's no use saying I want a good performance from the players on Sunday. That won't cut it.

“We have to come to Croke Park with a game-plan that will be effective in halting the Dublin juggernaut. We have to be at our best to beat Dublin and, armed with an effective game-plan in hand, to give us the best possible chance.”