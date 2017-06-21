Parsons hones in on pressure 21 June 2017





Mayo's Tom Parsons ©INPHO/James Crombie Mayo's Tom Parsons ©INPHO/James Crombie

Tom Parsons believes that you have to use the pressure of wearing the Mayo jersey in a positive way.

The towering midfielder admits that every time you wear the Mayo jersey, a player is under pressure to perform on the day.

Mayo embark on the qualifiers for the second consecutive year on Saturday week when they entertain Derry at MacHale Park.

And Parsons told the Western People that they need to use the pressure in a positive manner if they are to progress in the championship.

“There's pressure every time you put on a county jersey and certainly when you put on a Mayo jersey because we pride ourselves on performing in every game and I think you would see the pressures for league games now,” said Parsons.

“Pressure doesn't influence your performance. It should be a performance enhancer – certainly that's how we try and use pressure.

“That's where we are now, we are in a challenge in the qualifier route, and we'll have to use that pressure to try and get back on track to where we want to be.”