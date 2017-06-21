Keegan wary of qualifiers 21 June 2017





Mayo's Lee Keegan celebrates.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Mayo's Lee Keegan celebrates.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Mayo defender Lee Keegan has stressed that it is a case of taking it one game at a time in the qualifiers.

The Westerners begin their qualifier journey with a home game against Derry on Saturday week as they take the same route as they did last year.

In 2016, they managed to meander their way through the qualifiers and reach the All-Ireland final, but Keegan who is an injury doubt for the Derry clash states in the Western People that you cannot take any game for granted.

“For us, at this present time, we aren't looking at winning an All-Ireland, we are looking at getting over our next game,” said Keegan.

“That is going to be another step towards getting where we need to be. We have put ourselves in a tricky situation where we are on a tough side of the qualifier draw.”