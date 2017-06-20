Team news: formidable Treaty U21 side to face Premier

20 June 2017

Clare's David McInerney with Kyle Hayes of Limerick.
©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

The Limerick team for Thursday's Munster U21HC quarter-final against Tipperary was revealed after training tonight.

Manager Pat Donnelly has named a formidable side for the provincial opener - including seven players that featured in the Munster SHC defeat to Clare recently - Sean Finn, Kyle Hayes, Aaron Gillane, Cian Lynch, Tom Morrissey (captain), Peter Casey and Barry Nash.

South Liberties clubman Donnelly oversaw Limerick's inaugural Munster U25 title success on Sunday with a team entirely made up of U21 players many of which feature in the 24-man match day panel to face the Premier County at the Gaelic Grounds (throw-in 7.30pm).

Substitute Oisin O'Reilly was one of the star performers for the Treaty County's U25's in their 4-12 to 1-19 final win over Waterford at Semple Stadium, scoring 3-1 (all from play), meanwhile, this is a fourth season at U21 level for senior star Cian Lynch having first played at the grade as a minor in 2014.

Limerick were reigning All-Ireland champions when beaten by Tipperary at the semi-final stage last year - 2-12 to 1-13 it finished in favour of William Maher's men in Thurles eleven months ago. 

Limerick (Munster U21HC v Tipperary): Eoghan McNamara; Sean Finn, Darragh Fanning, Dan Joy; Ronan Lynch, Kyle Hayes, Josh Adams; Robbie Hanley, Colin Ryan; Aaron Gillane, Cian Lynch, Tom Morrissey; Peter Casey, Barry Nash, Barry Murphy.

Subs: Cian Hedderman, Conor McSweeney, Thomas Grimes, Andrew La Touche Cosgrave, Lorcan Lyons, Oisin O'Reilly, Paudie Ahern, Conor Boylan, Seamus Flanagan.




